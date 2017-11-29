These are what we at Fuse call the Top 40 Wildcards . Every year during Top 40, select videos voted out in early rounds end up tallying vote totals even higher than those of winners of matchups in subsequent rounds. To give those dedicated fans (and their favorite artists) a second chance, we bring back three of those high-performing videos to shake things up.

This year, three wildcards were brought back in Round 4—one video from each prior round that was voted out, and whose vote totals were higher than any other axed video that round.

The Round 1 wildcard is Selena's "Bad Liar," which originally lost to Camila's "Havana" featuring Young Thug but still earned more votes than even some winners did in that round. Round 2's wildcard is, believe it or not, Camila and Young Thug's "Havana," which lost to Katy's "Chained to the Rhythm" but still managed to snag a large amount of votes that round. Round 3's wildcard is Katy's "Chained to the Rhythm," which put up a hell of a fight against Lady Gaga's "John Wayne."

Round 4 is on now, so go vote for these lucky artists who were given a second chance—or vote for one of the other dope videos that's managed to get this far in the competition!