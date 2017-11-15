Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic

What’s a drag queen to do after winning the most coveted title in the entire industry? If you’re Violet Chachki, you take your modeling skills and put them to good use! The fashionista, who was born Jason Dardo, has been hired to star in the latest ad campaign for Bettie Page lingerie, in which she makes history by becoming the first drag queen to front such a project for a major company. Chachki looks like she was born to fill this role in the photos, and she pulls off the Bettie Page look perfectly.

The campaign, entitled “Never the Girl Next Door,” fits perfectly with both Chachki’s look and persona, and anybody who has seen her on RuPaul’s Drag Race or perform since then will agree that she is anything but the girl next door. In sexy snaps for the project, Chachki dons everything one can think of that would be at home in the boudoir, from bras and briefs to even more titillating options, like bustiers and belts.