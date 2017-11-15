In an interview with Billboard , Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman revealed that 2018’s outing will be the brand’s last. According to the piece, there are a number of reasons why the trek will no longer continue, including a lack of bands that fit the bill and an annual festival season that looks nothing like it did back when Warped first arrived in the mid-'90s. Ticket sales have also been down for years, and while some would choose to attempt to find larger venues or pull in more commercial acts, Lyman and his team have opted to say goodbye to the legendary excursion.

The festival, which makes its way from coast to coast every summer, hasn’t yet announced dates, tour stops, or any names that will be included in its final run, but now that it’s been confirmed that this will be the party’s last stand, it’s likely that some vets will return to the stage to say a proper goodbye.

The news was devastating to longtime attendees and many who remember it fondly from their youth. The brand took to Twitter to confirm that the event as people know it was ending, but also to raise spirits by suggesting that Warped itself isn't going to disappear entirely, but rather change from a cross-country tour to something different to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year.