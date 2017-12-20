Best of 2017
Band Breakups of 2017: 9 Groups We Lost This Year
Black Sabbath, Audioslave and Wonder Girls are only a few of the prolific and respected names that are out of the music game now
Chris Cornell’s suicide was one of the saddest stories in music of 2017, and its effect on rock is still yet to be seen. The supergroup he helped form over a decade ago, Audioslave, will now never reunite again. Cornell helped propel the band, which also features members of Rage Against the Machine, to stardom and critical acclaim, though they broke up in 2007 after three albums. The quartet had just finished a show hours before the musician took his own life, and more music could have been a possibility had things turned out differently.
Cornell’s other band, Soundgarden (which made him a star in the first place), hasn’t made it clear if they are going to continue without their beloved singer, but as is the case with Tom Petty, even if they do, it won’t be the same without the voice that started it all.
One of the true pioneers of K-pop's international rise, the retro-inspired Wonder Girls broke barriers for Korean artists when their single "Nobody" broken into the Billboard Hot 100 in 2009 after performances on U.S. television. The group went through a slew of membership changes through the years and after making a critically and commercially successful comeback in 2015 as a quartet, final members Yenny, Sunmi, Lim and Yubin decided to disband the group with a farewell single "Draw Me."
The future once looked bright for the duo, who were crowned the winners of the third and final season of the U.S. version of the reality competition The X Factor, but sadly, things didn’t go as well as they could have. The boyfriend/girlfriend pair scored a top 10 album a year after they were named the champions of the TV show, but it still underperformed, and they were quickly dropped from their major label. After touring and sharing another EP, they announced this September that not only had they broken up as a couple, but that they weren’t going to be making music together anymore as well.
After initially sticking together for almost 40 years, metal pioneers Black Sabbath disbanded back in 2006, only to reform five years later for more touring and another album. Now, six years into that reformation, they’ve decided to go their separate ways again, and this time, the decision could be final. Frontman Ozzy Osbourne is almost 70, and he’s been having a tough year personally and when it comes to his health, so there are plenty of reasons to believe that they won’t be getting back together.
The hip-hop duo paved the way for so many great artists over the years, but with only one member, continuing with the moniker is unlikely. Founding rapper Prodigy passed away in June, and since there were only two people in Mobb Deep, it’s likely that Havoc, the remaining musician, will record and release music under his own name.
The quartet were industry forces in their native South Korea, earning ubiquitous chart-topper after ubiquitous chart-topper throughout their seven years together. The group was not only a force together, but were humongous successes as soloists and with unit projects. The group said goodbye to fans with a week of performances of hits like "Touch My Body," "Shake It," and "Loving U," along with their farewell single "Lonely," officially disbanding on June 4, 2017, almost exactly seven years after Hyolyn, Soyou, Dasom and Bora debuted on the scene with "Push Push."
Throughout the decades, A Tribe Called Quest has split and reformed several times, but their final stint together unfortunately only lasted two years. Thankfully, the group was able to record and release one more album, We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service, before beloved member Phife Dawg passed away last year. The record was warmly received by fans and critics, and it served as a satisfactory ending and a wonderful tribute to their friend, who died before the record was finished. While some members spoke out when We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service was passed over by the GRAMMYs, it’s the music that really matters, and fans can’t argue with what they were given.
The band hasn’t broken up just yet, but they’ve announced their intentions to split, and a concert scheduled for this coming New Year’s Eve is slated to be their final show together. The surprisingly successful and popular Finnish gothic rock act has been performing as a unit since the early 1990’s, so a break has certainly been earned. Thankfully, the members have been very open about the fact that there is no drama or bad blood, so while they might need some time off to do other things on their own, a reunion could (and hopefully will) happen at some point in the future.
A group that highlighted South Korea's penchant for ballads, vocal quartet 2AM were a successful and beloved K-pop outfit that was able to consistently top the charts and garner a huge following with their moving performances. Despite not releasing music together since their 2014 Let's Talk album—that included more stunning ballads along with an unexpected dance cut—Seulong, Jinwoon, Changmin and Jo Kwon officially stayed together until this year when member Jo Kwon was the final member to part ways with 2AM's label, thus, ending the band.
