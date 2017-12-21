Best of 2017
The 10 Best Movies of 2017
From massive superhero blockbuster smashes to touching indie flicks, this year gave us an exciting variety of things to watch
List is not ranked.
Man, did M. Night Shyamalan kick off this year the right away! Split is the embodiment of all the things the director does right with psychological thrillers, as it's a deep dive into just how terrifying dissociative identity disorder can be. James McAvoy did a brilliant job capturing the intricacies of the different personalities his Kevin Wendell Crumb had. It's no surprise it topped the U.S. box office three week in a row; Shyamalan's longest box office No. 1 since The Sixth Sense.—Bianca Gracie
With a $4 million budget and only a small amount of hype before it premiered, not a lot was expected of Call Me By Your Name. But as critics began seeing it and it was rolled out to select theaters across the world for audiences, the film has more than proven itself to be a rare breakout success. The emotional love story between Hollywood hunk Armie Hammer and relative newcomer Timothée Chalamet has been praised by everyone who has seen it...after they stop crying, that is. The film is collecting awards and nominations left and right, and it’s no longer a matter of will it be up for any Oscars. But the question is how many, and of which ones will it take home? —Hugh McIntyre
Sure, at its core Wonder Woman is your traditional superhero movie. But in the oversaturated hero genre, Woman Woman's Diana Prince is a true exception and more than worth your complete attention. Gal Gadot was the perfect choice to play the Amazonian warrior princess to send a strong, empowering message to women everywhere they could kick butt (and have just a successful movie franchise) as any of the boys can—a message that was so important in 2017.–Jeff Benjamin
Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard about comedian Jordan Peele's critically acclaimed directorial debut. A horror film on the surface would seem like a dark turn for him to take. But Get Out is more of a look at the more every day boogeymen of race, class and meeting the parents than a traditional blood and guts horror movie. Following the critical acclaim of Get Out, Peele's next film Black Klansman (due in 2018) will probably start just as many conversations.—Patrice Callender
Marvel's Thor franchise met a bit of a hiccup with 2013's The Dark World, but with a new director (Taika Waititi) the beloved superhero film found the perfect balance of humor and action. Ragnarok is surprisingly witty and has you cackling throughout the entire 130 minutes. But there are also touching moments, intense fight scenes and the overall badassery that we've come to expect from Marvel. And it was also dope to see Cate Blanchett and Tessa Thompson hold their own among the male-heavy cast.—Bianca Gracie
Curiously, Coco was not released in America in time for Halloween, but that didn't stop this Day of the Dead–inspired film to jumping to universal commercial and critical success. A true embrace and tribute to Mexican culture, the animated flick became a favorite for both kids and families with the movie itself not only being visually stunning, but having a tender, emotional, heart-tugging adventure throughout. Is this a new Disney classic? We think history will say yes. –Jeff Benjamin
What else is to say about this movie that had some of the highest expectations of the year and blew every single one of them out the water? Director Andy Muschietti's take on Stephen King's It is one of the best adaptations of the iconic novel (yes, better than the television mini-series), with Bill Skarsgård elevating Pennywise the Dancing Clown to be even more frightening and slightly over-the-top comical. Along with Skarsgård, the new Losers' Club is filled with rising young talent who proved they are the next generation of Hollywood stars.—Bianca Gracie
Girl's Trip was a much-needed example that a movie featuring a mainly black cast doesn't have to be a sob story or centered around slavery. Instead, it shone light on just how beautiful and cherished friendships between black women are. The dynamic between Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith is relatable and so damn funny! And it's a shame that Haddish didn't receive a 2018 Golden Globe nomination for her award-worthy role.—Bianca Gracie
As a huge fan of the first Guardians of The Galaxy movie, I was unsure if Vol. 2 would live up to the original. I knew baby Groot would be EVERYTHING, but would the once amusing, family-like bickering among Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot feel played out by the end of yet another two hours with this motley crew? Answer: Nope. The great thing about Guardians Vol. 2 is new fans really don't have to have seen the first movie to enjoy it (though seeing it first definitely adds to the experience). For a fun, comedic superhero movie this is a win-win: The whole returning ensemble still feels like family, which is probably why I, a 32-year-old grown man, was sitting in the theater with tears in my eyes by the end. No spoilers, but damnit, when those fireworks started going off?! Ugh. Anyways...it's safe to say Vol. 3 (which has already been announced) will be another huge hit for Marvel and Disney.—Mark Sundstrom
Marvel does it again! They continued their winning streak ahead of DC with July's Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is one of the best iterations of the often-overdone superhero that we've seen in years. For one, the film actually casted—gasp—a young actor for the role! Tom Holland is the perfect Peter Parker who can actually relate to the character in his own personal life. The movie has hilarious quips, monumental action scenes and true passion to it .—Bianca Gracie
