The 10 Best New TV Shows of 2017

Photo of the day

Dec. 18: A Timeless Cover

One the most anticipated movies of 2018 is Ava DuVernay's 'A Wrinkle in Time.' In a stunning new 'TIME' cover the stars of the new movie, Mindy Kaling, Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Storm Reid grace the magazine cover. "I can't even... It's just too beautiful." Duvernay tweeted in response. See other magazine covers that caught our eye this year here!