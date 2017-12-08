The 20 Best Songs of 2017

Photo of the day

Dec. 4: Dynamic Duo

One Direction may be in hiatus, but that doesn’t mean the guys of 1D are no longer bros. Liam Payne and Niall Horan ran into each other backstage at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 and managed to sneak a pic in between their solo performances. “good to see you bro” Payne commented on Instagram.