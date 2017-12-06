Colin Kaepernick was rightfully gifted the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at Sports Illustrated's Sportspersons of the Year ceremony on Tuesday night (Dec. 5)—and who better to give him the award that Beyoncé?
The entertainer surprised the free agent at the awards show and presented him with the prestigious trophy. She expressed her gratitude in her speech:
"Thank you, Colin Kaepernick. Thank you for your selfless heart and your conviction. Thank you for your personal sacrifice. Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion—only hope to change the world for the better, to change perception, to change the way we treat each other, especially people of color. We're still waiting for the world to catch up. It's been said that racism is so American that when we protest racism, some assume we're protesting America. So let's be very clear. Colin has always been very respectful."
Kaepernick, who was recently named GQ's Citizen of the Year, began the important movement of bending the knee in sake of social injustices. "I accept this award not for myself, but on behalf of the people. Because if it were not for my love of the people, I would not have protested," the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback told the audience. "And if it was not for the support from the people, I would not be on this stage today. With or without the NFL's platform, I will continue to work for the people because my platform is the people.”
Beyoncé presents @SInow's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award to @Kaepernick7. #Sportsperson pic.twitter.com/PahPgKr4HG— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) December 6, 2017
'With or without the NFL’s platform, I will continue to work for the people'@Kaepernick7 receives SI's Muhammad Ali Legacy award #Sportsperson https://t.co/3wqaUVYZnf pic.twitter.com/dKJNX0d8vi— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2017
