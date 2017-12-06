Colin Kaepernick was rightfully gifted the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at Sports Illustrated's Sportspersons of the Year ceremony on Tuesday night (Dec. 5)—and who better to give him the award that Beyoncé?

The entertainer surprised the free agent at the awards show and presented him with the prestigious trophy. She expressed her gratitude in her speech:

"Thank you, Colin Kaepernick. Thank you for your selfless heart and your conviction. Thank you for your personal sacrifice. Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion—only hope to change the world for the better, to change perception, to change the way we treat each other, especially people of color. We're still waiting for the world to catch up. It's been said that racism is so American that when we protest racism, some assume we're protesting America. So let's be very clear. Colin has always been very respectful."