Praise the HBO gods: Big Little Lies is officially coming back for another season! Creator David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon will be teaming up once again for season 2 of the beloved drama series (based on Liane Moriarty's novel).
According to a HBO press release, the actresses will also executive produce the seven-episode season with most of the cast expected to return. Witherspoon said in a statement:
“I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists. It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them. I’m beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team.”
“This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold,” Kidman added. “What a journey this has been. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends.
Yep, Andrea Arnold (the master director behind Fisk Tank and American Honey) will helm the entire season. Along with that, Vulture reveals there will be four new characters added to the show: Michael Perkins, a new second-grade teacher at Otter Bay Elementary School; A new employee in the school administration office who befriends Jane (Shailene Woodley); Bonnie’s parents, Elizabeth and Martin Howard.
As of now, there's no set premiere date for the new season of Big Little Lies. But the announcement news will hold us over (for now). Speaking of second seasons, watch Ryan Hurst preview the latest installment of his WGN show Outsiders:
