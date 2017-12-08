Praise the HBO gods: Big Little Lies is officially coming back for another season! Creator David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon will be teaming up once again for season 2 of the beloved drama series (based on Liane Moriarty's novel).

According to a HBO press release, the actresses will also executive produce the seven-episode season with most of the cast expected to return. Witherspoon said in a statement:

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists. It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them. I’m beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team.”