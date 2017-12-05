The day has come, Camilizers! Camila Cabello has finally revealed the details of her forthcoming debut album, which is simply titled Camila. The singer announced the project will arrive on January 12.

"Thank you for being so patient with me this year, i can't wait for you to hear what has been the soundtrack to the past year of my life," Camila wrote to her fans while explaining the album's meaning. "All of these songs have special memories behind them, and I'm not gonna lie, it feels emotional letting them go, feels like the end of a chapter... I decided to call it by my name, because this is where this chapter in my life ended. it started with somebody else's story, it ended with me finding my way back to myself.