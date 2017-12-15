FUSE

Best of 2017

7 of Camila Cabello's Most Inspiring Quotes

Cabello, one of Fuse's Breakout Artists of 2017, is wise beyond her years

ELLE, October 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 09: Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony attends 102.7 KIIS FM's 2015 Wango Tango - Backstage at StubHub Ce
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images


"My general thing is, if you feel cute in your outfit, then your outfit is cute." - ELLE, October 2017

A Twitlonger letter, September 2015

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Camila Cabello attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in L
Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP


"When you can't find love, make it. If you're having the worst day of your life, smile at people walking on a sidewalk…love is love, given or taken, created or received." - Twitlonger letter, September, 2015

VEVO Interview, July 2013

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Camila Cabello performs live during a 'Celebrity Session' on SiriusXM Hits 1 at SiriusXM Studios
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM


"At the end of the day, nobody's perfect and everybody's weird whether they embrace it or not."

Billboard, February 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Camila Cabello performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on N
Kevin Mazur/WireImage


"The easiest route would be to shut my mouth, sing the songs, wear the clothes and keep going. We were at the peak of our career. It’s not the safe option…you have to follow and honor that inner voice." - Billboard, February 2017

Twitter, December 2016

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 07: Camila Cabello poses in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditoriu
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic


"Be courageous in the pursuit of what makes your heart pound and what makes you come alive with purpose." - Twitter, December 2016

Popsugar, April 2017

CamilCabelloVEVO


"I learned from my family that if you work hard enough and you want it badly enough, you can do the impossible." - Popsugar, April 2017

A Twitlonger letter, September, 2015

Camila Cabella (@camila_cabello on Instagram)


"Feel everything. That is the difference between living and existing." - Twitlonger letter, September, 2015

