7 of Camila Cabello's Most Inspiring Quotes

Photo of the day

Dec. 13: SZA For Fenty Beauty

In case you haven’t heard, as part of the incredibly popular Fenty Beauty Collection, Rihanna is launching a new line of lipsticks, and we want EVERY shade. Although we have to wait a bit for them to drop, we can see a couple teasers before then. In one photo SZA gorgeously models a dark green shade called Midnight Wasabi. Can it be December 26th, already?!