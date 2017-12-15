7 of Camila Cabello's Most Inspiring Quotes

"My general thing is, if you feel cute in your outfit, then your outfit is cute." - ELLE, October 2017
A Twitlonger letter, September 2015
"When you can't find love, make it. If you're having the worst day of your life, smile at people walking on a sidewalk…love is love, given or taken, created or received." - A Twitlonger letter, September, 2015
VEVO Interview, July 2013
"At the end of the day, nobody's perfect and everybody's weird whether they embrace it or not."
Billboard, February 2017
"The easiest route would be to shut my mouth, sing the songs, wear the clothes and keep going. We were at the peak of our career. It’s not the safe option…you have to follow and honor that inner voice." - Billboard, February 2017
Twitter, December 2016
"Be courageous in the pursuit of what makes your heart pound and what makes you come alive with purpose." - Twitter, December 2016
Popsugar, April 2017
"I learned from my family that if you work hard enough and you want it badly enough, you can do the impossible." - Popsugar, April 2017
A Twitlonger letter, September, 2015
"Feel everything. That is the difference between living and existing." - A Twitlonger letter, September, 2015
