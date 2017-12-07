After scoring one of the biggest smashes of 2017 with the surprisingly-successful “Havana,” Camila Cabello is back with what can only be described as a serious bop (or two). On Thursday morning, the former Fifth Harmony singer gifted eager fans with her new single “Never Be the Same,” which is bound to be another big hit for the young pop diva. Everything about her new radio cut sounds like it’s meant for the highest reaches of the charts, and it’s likely that Cabello’s latest will be played non-stop throughout the rest of 2017, and probably throughout 2018 as well.

“Never Be the Same” is sweet, simple, catchy, and it further establishes Cabello as a star in her own right. Her vocal performance is on-point, and thankfully, the chart-topping chanteuse doesn’t need to adhere to trends to produce something great and popular. Instead, she has chosen to take her chances finding her own route to stardom with a sound that’s genuinely interesting and a breath of fresh air.