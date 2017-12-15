Best of 2017
Camila Cabello's 9 Best Solo Collaborations
She's only been on her own for a year now, but Camila Cabello has certainly been busy, and she's one of Fuse's Breakout Artists of 2017
Camila’s first collaboration with someone under her own name still stands as one of her biggest hits and her best singles. This duet with Canadian pop star and guitar slinger Shawn Mendes was a fan favorite from the moment it arrived, and it quickly established Camila as someone who could handle a tune without other women surrounding her.
There are two versions of this song, one in English and one in Spanish, and both are worth pressing replay on. Created specifically for The Fate of the Furious soundtrack, the original version of the track featured Romeo Santos instead of J Balvin and Britney Spears instead of Camila Cabello. While we’d still love to hear Brit’s take, Cabello does a great job filling in.
Only a day old, "Crown" is already a standout from the collaborations Cabello has released in her post-Fifth Harmony period. The dark EDM track was written and recorded specifically for the Netflix film Bright, which is quickly turning out to be one of the most musical ventures of the year. It's odd, striking, and unlike anything the pop singer (or the production duo who took care of the music) has done, and that's what makes it so exciting.
After missing the mark with her debut solo single “Crying in the Club,” Cabello (along with featured guest Young Thug) got it right with “Havana." It later became her first No. 1 smash in many countries. The singer was the perfect person to make this record as wonderful as it was, as few have a stronger connection to the city named in the title than she does. Cabello originally hails from Cuba, and the fact that this has become her greatest success must mean a lot to her.
Released at the same time as “Havana,” “OMG” never went on to become a smash like its counterpart, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still a fun tune! The former quickly outshined “OMG,” and it drifted away, and sadly, it seems like now it won’t even be featured on the singer’s upcoming debut solo album Camila. Fans will always remember this track, as it was one of the first she shared on her own, and many feel it didn’t get its due.
Before she left Fifth Harmony, her throwback collab with Machine Gun Kelly was already on the rise. When she finally announced she was departing the group that made her a star, it broke into the top 10 in the U.S. The tune tied with Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” as her highest-charting hit at the time. She may only sing the chorus, and much of it is borrowed from an older hit, but nobody cares, as the hook is just that catchy.
The lead single off Major Lazer’s EP of the same name, “Know No Better” sees the pop singer working with one of the biggest groups in EDM, which is something few could have anticipated. The track blends a number of genres, mixing pop sensibilities provided by Cabello, moombahton and trap production by Diplo and his crew and even rapped verses by Travis Scott and Quavo. Somehow, it all works.
Cabello was one of more than a dozen famous names on "Almost Like Praying," and with Lin-Manuel Miranda writing and producing, it was destined to be great. The song, which also featured artists like Jennifer Lopez, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony and Rita Moreno, raised funds for those living in Puerto Rico who were affected by the recent hurricanes. So everybody who took time to contribute to this project deserves a round of applause.
Yes, “Havana” is on this list twice, because it deserves to be! After initially releasing her biggest hit with Young Thug, Cabello recruited Daddy Yankee to put his spin on the song. It convinced people to listen to it again, which in turn helped vault it up charts everywhere. This updated version is primarily in Spanish, and that helps it stand out from most of her other singles.
