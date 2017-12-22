Many were fearful that Cardi B was going to be known as a one-hit wonder after the massive success of "Bodak Yellow," and the rapstress is attempting to finally follow that up with her new single—"Bartier Cardi."
Compared to Cardi B's other hardcore songs in her arsenal, this one doesn't pack the fire she needs to maintain her winning streak. She is clearly influenced by her fiancé Offset, as seen with the staccato flows in the verses and the "Cardi got rich, they upset, yeah / Cardi put the pussy on Offset / Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset" lyrical references in the chorus. There's nothing wrong with drawing inspiration from others, but it would've been better if she totally owned her personalized flow for a song that we were all anticipating.
And the addition of 21 Savage doesn't do her any favors, as he weighs down the song with his signature lazy drawl that doesn't work with such an in-your-face production. We all know Cardi B can hold her own and it would be nice to hear her completely dominate this track by herself. So is "Bartier Cardi" terrible? Of course not—it'll still get spins in the club. But Cardi B's next offering definitely has to bring the intensity that made us fans lose our minds (and edges) with songs like "Bodak Yellow" and "Lick."
"Bartier Cardi" follows the rapper's various collaborations with Offset ("Um Yea"), Juicy J ("Kamasutra"), Migos and Nicki Minaj for "MotorSport", G-Eazy's "No Limit" and Ozuna on "La Modelo". Next, watch Cardi B's faves Migos visit SKEE TV where they talk about doing things on their own terms:
