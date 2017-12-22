Many were fearful that Cardi B was going to be known as a one-hit wonder after the massive success of "Bodak Yellow," and the rapstress is attempting to finally follow that up with her new single—"Bartier Cardi."

Compared to Cardi B's other hardcore songs in her arsenal, this one doesn't pack the fire she needs to maintain her winning streak. She is clearly influenced by her fiancé Offset, as seen with the staccato flows in the verses and the "Cardi got rich, they upset, yeah / Cardi put the pussy on Offset / Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset" lyrical references in the chorus. There's nothing wrong with drawing inspiration from others, but it would've been better if she totally owned her personalized flow for a song that we were all anticipating.