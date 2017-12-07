Bella Howard

It’s been almost four years since Charli XCX last released an album, but that doesn’t mean she’s been quiet since then, and she just recently confirmed that she has new music coming very, very soon...though fans will have to wait a bit longer for the next proper album. The pop singer took to Twitter to reveal that she is planning on dropping a new mixtape, and it turns out it’s only a few days away from being released. The “Boys” singer shared a video that previewed a snippet of what is assumed to be a song on the mixtape along with a title, release date, and perhaps most exciting of all, the list of collaborators featured on the project.

💜 POP 2 IS COMING 💜 pic.twitter.com/pOwkUTksKw — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) December 7, 2017

Pop 2 is set to be released on December 15, and a quick look at the artists who contributed their talents to the mixtape is incredible, and even overwhelming. Chart-toppers like Carly Rae Jepsen, MØ, and Tove Lo stand right alongside up-and-comers like Brooke Candy, Alma, Cupcakke, Kim Petras, Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift), Tommy Cash, Dorian Electra, K-pop star Jay Bum Park, queer powerhouse Mykki Blanco, and Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar. With musicians from different nations, genders, sexualities, races, and styles all contributing to this one full-length, it’s possible that Charli XCX has convened the most diverse group of artists to work on one project in years, and that melding of ideas has surely resulted in something truly special.

Charli initially got her dedicated fan base riled up earlier this week when she tweeted “imagine if i did another mixtape,” and then immediately listed a who’s-who of some of the coolest musicians in the business today. Most people understood that the missive was her way of revealing the project, but now that all the info is out there, it’s tough to sit back and wait until next Friday to hear what she’s cooked up this time.