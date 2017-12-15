In-Depth
Charli XCX's 'Pop 2' Mixtape: Get to Know the Collaborators, From ALMA to Jay Park
'Pop 2' is filled with awesome up-and-coming musicians like Dorian Electra, Mykki Blanco, Caroline Polachek, and Kim Petras.
It's been less than a year since Charli XCX's last mixtape Number 1 Angel dropped, but the prolific songwriter and singer has never been one to wait a long time to give her fans more of what they want. The pop chanteuse dropped a new 10-track tape this morning, complete with collaborations with some of the hippest, sexiest, most talented artists out there. Most of the names featured on Pop 2 have yet to break into the mainstream, so here's a quick look at who they are and what makes them worthy of more than just one listen.
Carly Rae Jepsen needs no introduction at this point, and she’s one of the biggest names on the mixtape...except, perhaps, for Charli XCX. Aside from her history-making No. 1 hit, the “Call Me Maybe” singer has become one of the most respected names in bubblegum pop...even if the masses have mistakenly moved on from her particular sound.
The Finnish newcomer with the brightly-hued hair is just starting to make her name known in the music world, and that’s exactly why Charli XCX is interested in her. She’s exciting and talented, and Charli loves partnering with those on the rise before they break, and all signs suggest that ALMA is the coolest new thing in pop.
Like Carly Rae, Tove Lo is already one of the most popular women in pop around the world, and she has a number of enough hits of her own and penned plenty for others throughout her years-long career. Tove just released her new album Blue Lips, which is one of the most underrated records of 2017, and now she’s featured with Alma on Charli’s mixtape on the tune “Out of my Head.” For more of the Swedish starlet, check out her track-by-track breakdown of Blue Lips below:
The former lead singer of the group Chairlift (until they broke up earlier this year), Polachek wasted no time releasing music on her own after the split. She has now dropped music under the stage names Ramona Lisa, CEP, and most recently, her real name. She’s penned songs for her own projects, as well as acts like Beyoncé and Superfruit, and now she’s got a Charli XCX cut in her discography.
The rapper and singer has experienced her fair share of ups and downs over the years, and this track is a sign that she’s hopefully on the rise again. Brooke Candy first started making waves in the underground alt-pop world years ago, and though she quickly signed to a major label, she left it earlier this year, and now her future is both unclear...but still bright. She just recently toured with Charli XCX (and Cupcakke), which explains her appearance on the new mixtape.
The filthy rapper never shies away from rapping about sex and her love of it, and that has endeared her to millions, including Charli XCX. She has a verse on the mixtape’s song “I Got It,” and during her time, she sticks to the script she’s written for herself, churning out what is sure to be another favorite with her fans.
Before 2017, Pabllo Vittar was only well-known in Brazil, but this year has changed everything for the drag queen. And she’s been picking up high-profile collaborations left and right. In addition to being featured on “I Got It” with Charli, Cupcakke and Brooke Candy, she was also included on “Sua Cara” along with fellow Brazilian favorite Anitta, one of the tracks on Major Lazer’s Know No Better EP.
Known just as much for her thought-provoking videos as for her actual music, Electra’s motives, themes, artistic integrity, and sometimes even sounds fit in perfectly with what Charli XCX pushes through her art as well. She partnered with the pop star and Mykki Blanco for the appropriately-titled “Femmebot,” which is a standout from Pop 2.
Trans powerhouse Mykki Blanco has been hailed as one of the most inventive and creative artists currently representing the LGBT community, and her appearance on the song “Femmebot” proves why. The second half of 2017 has been fairly quiet for Mykki, so the timing of this mixtape collab makes perfect sense for her.
This Estonian rapper might be the least well-known of the artists featured on Pop 2, and that makes it a wonderful platform for him to reach out to a new audience of potential fans. Garnering a stamp of approval from someone like Charli XCX early on before the music has reached the masses is a great way to kick a career into overdrive, and now that he’s on the tune “Delicious,” he may soon see his fan base grow.
Petras first gained worldwide attention a decade ago when she pushed to be able to transition from a man to a woman before she was 18, which at the time wasn’t legal in her home country of Germany. She has since become the person (and artist) she was clearly always meant to be, and her music is finally taking off all around the world. Her single “I Don’t Want It At All” was a breakout smash on Spotify earlier this year, and she’s been reaping the benefits ever since.
After years of rapping and singing in Korean, Jay Park has recently started incorporating English into some of his songs, and he’s growing in popularity at the same time. Based in America, Park has fans all around the world. With Korean acts becoming some of the coolest names in music, it’s no wonder that Charli XCX recruited an up-and-comer to feature on her song “Unlock It.”
Best known for her collaborations with Major Lazer, such as global smashes “Lean On” and “Cold Water” with Justin Bieber, Danish singer-songwriter MØ also knows how to craft an excellent pop song all on her own. She’s scored a few minor hits on her own with songs like “Final Song” and “Don’t Leave,” and there's no reason to believe she won’t continue to climb charts everywhere in the coming years—especially now that fellow female pop maven Charli XCX has also partnered with her.
