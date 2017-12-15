Charli XCX's 'Pop 2' Mixtape: Get to Know the Collaborators, From ALMA to Jay Park

Photo of the day

Dec. 15: ‘The Greatest Showman’ Take Over NYC

Zendaya, Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman drop by New York City to take part in James Corden’s Crosswalk the Musical series, and it went as hilariously chaotic as you think. The cast of the upcoming film ‘The Greatest Showman’ perform various tunes from Broadway classics like ‘Guys and Dolls,’ ‘On the Town,’ and ‘Fame’ in the middle of the busy streets of NYC. The three actors even performed a number from their new movie, and despite the traffic and honking cars we think they did pretty well!