Charli XCX is trying to shake off the pain at a party in new song "Out of My Head," and friends Tove Lo and ALMA are joining her for the sinful ride. The collaboration, which is the first taste of Charli's upcoming Pop 2 mixtape, is backed by PC Music's weirdo-pop producers Sophie and A.G. Cook.
"You got me doing all this stupid shit / You fucked me up like this / Secretly I'm kind of into it though," the ladies confess on the track. "Pills and potions and terrible things," Tove Lo sings in the pre-chorus. "Heart on the floor when the telephone rings." Charli premiered "Out of My Head" on BBC Radio today, explaining: “It’s the first song from a very real mixtape that myself and A.G. have been working on for the past couple of months. It’s called Pop 2. It’s going to drop a week from now but I might release a couple of songs before the full thing. It’s coming.”
Pop 2 is coming very soon actually, with a release date of Dec. 15. The mixtape is stacked with a mix of pop power players and indie favorites, including Carly Rae Jepsen, MØ, Brooke Candy, Cupcakke, Kim Petras, Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift), Tommy Cash, Dorian Electra, K-pop star Jay Bum Park, queer powerhouse Mykki Blanco and Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar. How awesome is that lineup! Charli XCX's new project is the follow-up to March's Number 1 Angel mixtape.
💜 POP 2 - THE MIXTAPE - FEATURING @TOVELO @ALMACYBER @CARLYRAEJEPSEN @CAROLINEPLZ @BROOKECANDY @CUPCAKKE_RAPPER @PABLLOVITTAR @DORIANELECTRA @MYKKIBLANCO @TOMMYCASH @KIMPETRAS @JAYBUMAOM @MOMOMOYOUTH OUT DECEMBER 15TH. PRE ORDER NOW 💜 https://t.co/2t9JyTlHRg pic.twitter.com/Dq5HVH9EnK— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) December 8, 2017
