Charli XCX is trying to shake off the pain at a party in new song "Out of My Head," and friends Tove Lo and ALMA are joining her for the sinful ride. The collaboration, which is the first taste of Charli's upcoming Pop 2 mixtape, is backed by PC Music's weirdo-pop producers Sophie and A.G. Cook.

"You got me doing all this stupid shit / You fucked me up like this / Secretly I'm kind of into it though," the ladies confess on the track. "Pills and potions and terrible things," Tove Lo sings in the pre-chorus. "Heart on the floor when the telephone rings." Charli premiered "Out of My Head" on BBC Radio today, explaining: “It’s the first song from a very real mixtape that myself and A.G. have been working on for the past couple of months. It’s called Pop 2. It’s going to drop a week from now but I might release a couple of songs before the full thing. It’s coming.”