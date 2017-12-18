This morning, the pop singer revealed the dates of his upcoming The Voicenotes Tour, which will take over two months to bounce around America. Sadly, expectant fans will have to wait until next July, when the tour officially opens in Toronto. So far, 32 dates have been announced, and the trek runs from mid-July until September.

He hasn’t even released his sophomore album yet, but Charlie Puth is already confident it’s going to be a success, and he’s planning on playing his new collection of tunes to thousand of fans across the U.S.

Joining Puth on the nationwide jaunt is fellow pop singer Hailee Steinfeld, who is still growing in popularity. The chanteuse and actress has scored a handful of hits, and hopefully the exposure she gains on The Voicenotes Tour will propel her music career to the next level.

Puth announced his second full-length Voicenotes months ago, though he still hasn’t let his fans know when it might arrive. He kicked off the second era of his career this spring when he released his single “Attention,” which took its time establishing itself as another hit for Puth. It eventually became his highest-charting solo single, and he quickly followed it up with fan favorite “How Long,” which is also doing well.

By the time he embarks on The Voicenotes Tour, it’s likely that fans of the musician will have heard not just the album, but at least one or two more singles, so there will be plenty for him to play throughout the summer. Check out Charlie's upcoming tour dates below, and then watch fellow pop star Kesha talk about the earlier days of her career.

Charlie Puth's The Voicenotes Tour

July 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 13 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 16 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

July 19 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

July 21 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 22 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 24 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 25 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center For The Performing Arts

July 27 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

July 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

August 2 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 3 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 5 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 6 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 8 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

August 9 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

August 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

August 12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

August 15 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 18 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harvey’s Outdoor Arena

August 20 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion @ Irving Music Factory

August 24 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

August 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 29 – Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Amphitheater

August 31 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 1 – West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre