Get ready kids, because your favorite emo band is planning yet another tour! Dashboard Confessional announced they will be hitting the road once again for a 2018 trek with Beach Slang as their opening act.

The tour begins on March 20 in Houston and travels through cities like Orlando, Boston, Portland and Seattle before wrapping things up in Anaheim, Calif. on April 21. A general re-sale tickets will be available starting Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. EST. The AT&T pre-sale begins that same day at 10 a.m. local time with the pre-sales for Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Citi Bank starts on Dec. 6. Tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. local time.