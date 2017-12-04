Get ready kids, because your favorite emo band is planning yet another tour! Dashboard Confessional announced they will be hitting the road once again for a 2018 trek with Beach Slang as their opening act.
The tour begins on March 20 in Houston and travels through cities like Orlando, Boston, Portland and Seattle before wrapping things up in Anaheim, Calif. on April 21. A general re-sale tickets will be available starting Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. EST. The AT&T pre-sale begins that same day at 10 a.m. local time with the pre-sales for Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Citi Bank starts on Dec. 6. Tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. local time.
The 2018 tour is in support of Dashboard Confessional's seventh album, Crooked Shadows. It marks the band's return since their last record—2009's After the Ending. Fans can look out for the new album, which features lead single "We Fight," on Feb. 9. The guys previously went on a brief reunion tour last January. Check out all the tour dates below.
Dashboard Confessional's 2018 Tour With Beach Slang
Dec. 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (X96 Toyota Nightmare Before Xmas)
Dec. 06 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater (The Edge Christmas Concert)
Dec. 07 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall (105.7 The Point HoHo Show)
Jan. 27 - Philadelphia, PA - XFINITY Live! (104.5 Winter Jawn)
Jan. 28 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center (Alt 92.1 Snow Show)
March 20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
March 21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
March 23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
March 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live!
March 25 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
March 26 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
March 27 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
March 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
March 30 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
March 31 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
April 02 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
April 03 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
April 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
April 05 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
April 06 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
April 07 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
April 08 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theatre
April 09 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall
April 13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
April 14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
April 16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
April 17 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
April 18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
April 20 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
April 21 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Next up, watch a 2013 interview with Carrabba during the time of Dashboard Confessional's once-indefinite hiatus:
