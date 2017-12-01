Photo of the day

November 30: All Hail the Women

Along with Billboard naming her the Woman of the Year, Selena Gomez also rocks the front cover of the iconic industry magazine in a gorgeous, fuschia frock. The eye-opening interview sees the star tackling all topics from reconnecting with her ex Bieber to breaking up with The Weeknd, but we were most moved by her take on how women's voices are finally being heard and that powerful-yet-abusive men are being held accountable. "I’ve cried, but I definitely feel hopeful," she told the magazine. "As people speak out, I hope that feels powerful to them, because they deserve to feel that. I’m fortunate enough not to have experienced some of the traumatic things that other women have had to go through. I’ve known people in my family who’ve gone through those things. I try to let people come to me and open up, to make a safe environment for them to do so."

You can read the full story here and tune in to Billboard Women in Music Awards event live via Twitter at 9PM EST.