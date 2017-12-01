Demi Lovato might not be married yet, but according to her just-released music video for new tune “Tell Me You Love Me,” she’d make a truly stunning bride.
The clip features the pop singer and her beau (only in the film) actor Jesse Williams, and though she’s never looked better, it’s actually difficult to choose which one of them is more beautiful. The lovers become engaged, but throughout the video, it’s clear that jealousy and immaturity plague their relationship, and after walking down the aisle, things don’t work out exactly as the bride hoped they would.
Lovatics everywhere must be thrilled that the “Tell Me You Love Me” treatment has arrived, as the GRAMMY-nominated chanteuse has been teasing it for well over a week now. Between a fake invitation, several stills, and even a few snippets, anticipation has been building for some time, and thankfully, Lovato delivered.
“Tell Me You Love Me” is the second single off Lovato’s new album of the same name, and the tune perfectly highlights what separates her from the crowd of solo pop female singers. It’s soulful, powerful, and it has the potential to become a serious hit single. It’s less of a party than “Sorry Not Sorry,” but it also sends a powerful message about loving (truly loving) oneself.
Earlier this year, Lovato scored a dance-pop smash all around the world with her Cheat Codes collaboration "No Promises," and below, the trio talks about working with one of the most talented pop stars.
