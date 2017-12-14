As the year winds down, people have started looking back at the songs that hit the hardest and stuck with them throughout 2017, and what better way to do so than with one track that combines the best of the best?
“United State of Pop 2017 (How We Do It)” seamlessly mixes 25 different hit singles into one upbeat, frenetic, impressively cohesive and catchy tune that simultaneously sums up what 2017 was all about, while still bringing something new to the table. The mash-up was created by DJ Earworm, who has made a name for himself in the music industry by crafting these types of productions every year. He released his first such composition 10 years ago, and his United State of Pop track has become something of a tradition.
The beat is built primarily upon the same music that made “Despacito” a global smash this year, which makes sense, since in many ways, it was the most popular song. Some snippets and samples are easy to pick out, such as the tropical pop synths from Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and Cardi B’s rapping from her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow,” while others are only featured for a second, and you may need to listen twice to catch the cameo.
A music video combining moments from all 25 original treatments that accompanied these hits was also released, so if you’re having trouble picking out every song DJ Earworm used, the clip might help.
Here are all 25 songs included in this year's mash-up:
Bruno Mars - "That's What I Like"
Camila Cabello - "Havana (ft. Young Thug)"
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - "Something Just Like This"
Charlie Puth - "Attention"
DJ Khaled - "I'm The One (ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)"
Ed Sheeran - “Perfect”
Ed Sheeran - "Shape of You"
French Montana - "Unforgettable (ft. Swae Lee)"
Future - "Mask Off"
Imagine Dragons - "Believer"
Imagine Dragons - "Thunder"
James Arthur - "Say You Won't Let Go"
Kendrick Lamar - "Humble."
Lil Uzi Vert - "XO TOUR Llif3"
Logic - "1-800-273-8255 (ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - "Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)"
Migos - "Bad And Boujee (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)"
Portugal. The Man - "Feel It Still"
Post Malone - "Rockstar (ft. 21 Savage)"
Post Malone - "Congratulations (ft. Quavo)"
Sam Hunt - "Body Like A Back Road"
Shawn Mendes - "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back"
Taylor Swift - "Look What You Made Me Do"
Zedd & Alessia Cara - "Stay"
