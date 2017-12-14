As the year winds down, people have started looking back at the songs that hit the hardest and stuck with them throughout 2017, and what better way to do so than with one track that combines the best of the best?

“United State of Pop 2017 (How We Do It)” seamlessly mixes 25 different hit singles into one upbeat, frenetic, impressively cohesive and catchy tune that simultaneously sums up what 2017 was all about, while still bringing something new to the table. The mash-up was created by DJ Earworm, who has made a name for himself in the music industry by crafting these types of productions every year. He released his first such composition 10 years ago, and his United State of Pop track has become something of a tradition.