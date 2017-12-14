The phrase “Let the games begin” is always kicks off something exciting, but never before has it set more hearts to race than when RuPaul says it, because those games are sure to be fierce.
After months of anticipation, the trailer for the upcoming season of Drag Race has finally been released, and it’s everything fans of the show could have asked for...and more. The minute-long clip doesn’t actually reveal anything from future episodes, and there aren’t any spoilers (or even any real teasers), though each of the competing queens does get a Real Housewives-style tagline and just a moment of camera time.
🌟 Are you ready to go for the gold?! It's All Stars season! 🌟— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 14, 2017
👑 RuPaul's Drag Race #AllStars3 returns with a Queen-sized episode THURS Jan 25 at 8/7c on VH1! 👑 pic.twitter.com/63HADbQI2R
Spouting phrases like “Mama came to slay,” “So sweet, you’ll never know what hit you” and perhaps most memorably, “I don’t get ready, I stay ready,” the queens of the next season, which will be the third installment of the All-Stars spin-off, aren’t joking around (though they are rather funny).
All-Stars 3 will feature some of the most popular contestants from past seasons, including Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor and Trixie Mattel. Many of those queens are from recent seasons, but a handful are from way back in the show’s history, and they’ll need to work hard to reintroduce themselves to viewers who have only just started tuning in.
The list of queens participating this time around was revealed in a televised special that aired earlier this fall, and this new season looks like it's going to be the biggest and maybe the most popular yet. Keep the sass going with Big Freedia at RuPaul's DragCon which, like the host's show, has become a staple of the drag world.
