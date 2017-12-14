VH1

The phrase “Let the games begin” is always kicks off something exciting, but never before has it set more hearts to race than when RuPaul says it, because those games are sure to be fierce. After months of anticipation, the trailer for the upcoming season of Drag Race has finally been released, and it’s everything fans of the show could have asked for...and more. The minute-long clip doesn’t actually reveal anything from future episodes, and there aren’t any spoilers (or even any real teasers), though each of the competing queens does get a Real Housewives-style tagline and just a moment of camera time.

🌟 Are you ready to go for the gold?! It's All Stars season! 🌟



👑 RuPaul's Drag Race​ #AllStars3 returns with a Queen-sized episode THURS Jan 25 at 8/7c on VH1​! 👑 pic.twitter.com/63HADbQI2R — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 14, 2017

Spouting phrases like “Mama came to slay,” “So sweet, you’ll never know what hit you” and perhaps most memorably, “I don’t get ready, I stay ready,” the queens of the next season, which will be the third installment of the All-Stars spin-off, aren’t joking around (though they are rather funny).