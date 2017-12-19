In a chat with Vulture , the hip-hop superstar talks romance with the interviewer, and apparently, he’s been meeting people via dating apps. It’s a bit surprising that somebody as famous as Eminem would resort to the same mobile applications everyday people use, but what’s even more shocking is which ones he’s chosen to download. According to the rapper himself, he’s met people via Tinder...and Grindr.

Just a few days ago, Eminem dropped highly-anticipated his new album Revival, which fans have been waiting years for. As is typically the case before and immediately surrounding the release of a new record, the musician has been doing a handful of interviews to promote his latest full-length, and in one, he's dropped something of a bomb that suggests he’s exploring his sexuality in a way nobody could have predicted...or maybe not.

Do you date? It’s tough. Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately. When you were dating, how’d you meet people? Tinder? I mean, yeah. Are you being serious? Yeah, Tinder. Really? [Laughs] And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs.

For those not in the know, Grindr is a dating and hookup app that describes itself as "the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people," and while it did recently adapt to include people across the gender and sexuality spectrum, it is still known primarily as a dating app for men in the LGBT community.

The rapper and journalist quickly move on from dating and discuss other important topics like the news and race relations in the U.S. Surprisingly, the interviewer doesn’t make any further mention of Em’s Grindr revelation, which seems like something that could have used some clarification, if only for the reader.

While the audio recording of the interview wasn’t published alongside the write-up, it's certainly possible that Em might have been joking. The interviewer and the rapper quickly make a joke about meeting people in strip clubs (where "a lot of long-term relationships start"), which seems hardly serious.

It’s unclear what the "Walk on Water" star meant by his Grindr comment, but if this was his way of coming out as gay, bisexual, or perhaps just queer or questioning, congrats to him on being open and honest with himself! If it was all just for a laugh, congrats on the new album anyway.

Next, watch the hip-hop powerhouse talk about fellow superstar Lady Gaga back at Bonnaroo in 2011.