The topic of race is discussed by many artists in the hip-hop world quite often, both in song and aside from music. In the run-up to his new album’s drop, Eminem has voiced his opinion on the issues facing America at the moment on one of his most in-your-face songs yet. “Untouchable” is perhaps the most political release of the hip-hop star’s career, and on the track, he’s not afraid to speak his mind and bring up some very tough imagery. Em wastes no time cutting to the point, and the first verse launches with the lines “Black boy, black boy, we ain't gonna lie to you / Black boy, black boy, we don't like the sight of you.”

The GRAMMY-winner goes on to spit a number of rather upsetting lines, such as “Pistol drew right at you, we'd be delighted to unload it / In your back, then walk up and lay that taser on the side of you” and “comply or die, boy.” The hip-hop star even admits later in the tune that “there have been times where it's been embarrassing to be a white boy.” While Eminem’s intentions were good with “Untouchable” and many of the lyrics are certainly powerful, the song itself isn’t one of the rapper’s best. In fact, between the production and his delivery, it’s actually kind of a mess. The fact that it’s not easy on the ears is truly a shame, because if the track had serious hit potential, it would have reached more people. At the same time he announced the arrival of “Untouchable” on Twitter, he also shared his new record’s cover, which sees him bowing his head in what appears to be shame behind the American flag.