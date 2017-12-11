In the new clip, our favorite family heads to Tokyo for a wedding that was in the works when the first half of season three wrapped earlier this fall. But there is some question about exactly how smoothly the nuptials will go, which is suggested by the sight of somebody spying on a proposal from the bushes and DJ jumping off a waterfall in her dress.

Just a few months after Netflix brought Fuller House back for the first half of its third season, the program is ready to share another nine new episodes, and from the look of the trailer, it might be the most dramatic stretch of stories yet.

Fuller House follows some of the original characters from Full House now that they’re all grown up and have families of their own, and while actors like John Stamos and Bob Saget make occasional appearances—including in the to-be-released episodes, according to the clip shared by the streaming giant—a lot has happened since the first series aired, and the two are actually pretty different from one another.

For those who love the original series or who have been binge watching the updated Fuller House, there will clearly still be plenty of laughs, love, and sweet moments in the final parts of the season, but be prepared for plenty of surprises as well. Who knew this beloved TV family would face so much drama?

The second half of season three of Fuller House is set to premiere on Netflix on December 22. Speaking of popular shows from years past, listen to a classic episode of Fuse's Besterday podcast about all things throwback!