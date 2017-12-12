Courtesy Photo

G-Eazy is taking his new The Beautiful & Damned album out on the road very soon, as he announced his 2018 North American tour today (Dec. 12). The rapper begins his trek on Feb. 15 in Houston before jetting off to cities like Los Angeles (which is a 3-night stint at The Wiltern), his hometown of Oakland and Toronto. The 20-date tour then wraps up in New York City on March 20. He's also bringing opening acts Trippie Redd, Phora and Anthony Russo along for the ride. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday (Dec. 15), which also happens to be the the release date for G-Eazy's The Beautiful & Damned album. Check out all the tour dates below.

The Beautiful & Damned 2018 Tour 2/15 Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

2/17 Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

2/18 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

2/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

2/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

2/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

2/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

2/25 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

2/28 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

3/1 Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

3/3 Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center

3/6 Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

3/8 Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium at St. Paul RiverCentre

3/9 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

3/13 Toronto, ON @ Rebel

3/14 Toronto, ON @ Rebel

3/16 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

3/17 Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

3/18 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

3/20 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall