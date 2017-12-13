Musical couple G-Eazy and Halsey joined forces to perform their new single “Him & I” last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and not even the cold could dampen the obvious heat between the two.

Halsey (who's rocking a new braided 'do) kicked off the performance by walking down in alley in a skintight nude dress as G-Eazy rolled up backstage in a vintage Mercedes (the sponsor of the outdoor concert series the late night TV show has been airing) and started his first verse. The two eventually make their way to a stage in front of an expectant and excited crowd, which screams every single time the rapper looks to them. The pair spend most of their time gazing into each other’s eyes, and just as they’re about to kiss, they pull away and sparks shoot from the stage, lighting up the night.