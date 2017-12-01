G-Eazy and Halsey ride 'til the wheels fall off in their new song, "Him & I." The moody collaboration is the first from the newfound couple, who aren't afraid to show their undying love for each other. The accompanying video plays like a nostalgic VHS tape as the pair cruise through the streets of NYC hand in hand.

"Swear we drive each other, mad, she be so stubborn / But, what the fuck is love with no pain, no suffer / Intense, this shit, it gets dense / She knows when I'm out of it like she could just sense / If I had a million dollars or was down to ten cents / She'd be down for whatever, never gotta convince, no," G-Eazy spits. Halsey comes through on the chorus and bridge as her sultry vocals reflect her admiration for her guy. The artists first debuted the track during Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour in August, where they kissed on stage following the performance.