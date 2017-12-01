G-Eazy and Halsey ride 'til the wheels fall off in their new song, "Him & I." The moody collaboration is the first from the newfound couple, who aren't afraid to show their undying love for each other. The accompanying video plays like a nostalgic VHS tape as the pair cruise through the streets of NYC hand in hand.
"Swear we drive each other, mad, she be so stubborn / But, what the fuck is love with no pain, no suffer / Intense, this shit, it gets dense / She knows when I'm out of it like she could just sense / If I had a million dollars or was down to ten cents / She'd be down for whatever, never gotta convince, no," G-Eazy spits. Halsey comes through on the chorus and bridge as her sultry vocals reflect her admiration for her guy. The artists first debuted the track during Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour in August, where they kissed on stage following the performance.
"Him & I" is the latest taste from G-Eazy's upcoming album The Beautiful and Damned, which also features collabs with Cardi B, A$AP Rocky (both rappers appear on "No Limit"), Kehlani, Charlie Puth, E-40, Anna of the North and more. Look out for his third album (which is also double-album and short film) on Dec. 15. A press release explains:
"The dueling narrative he conveys is as desperate, humble, and confessional as it is brazen, celebratory, and loud in its own hubris.He is in the middle of a very serious conflict with his alter ego and he has genuine concern as well as thoughts about how to get back to who he is as person. This album and film is about the duality of these two characters who wrestle inside of him, and the beginning of that communication and process on how to preserve his true self."
