SURPRISE: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel delivers This period drama premiered on Amazon back in March and has been loved by diehard television watchers ever since! It's cool to see the HFPA nominate Amy Sherman-Palladino’s show for Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical.

SNUB:...Or Tiffany Haddish The comedian du jour was hands down the biggest highlight of July's Girls Trip, yet she didn't gain a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category. Instead, predominately white actresses were recognized instead.

SNUB: No love for Tracee Ellis Ross... The Black-ish actress was a first-time Golden Globe nominee back in January, so why is she left out this time around? Meanwhile, her male co-star Anthony Anderson was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical.

The nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes were announced this morning (Dec. 11), and as excepted, it shut out a lot of great contenders in TV and movies. We rounded up all of the actors and directors didn't get their due praise this year, as well as a few nominations that came as a surprise. Let's break them down, shall we?

SNUB: So, where are all the female directors?

This one has to be the biggest shocker! Despite Wonder Woman breaking records by becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time (it raked in over $821 million worldwide), director Patty Jenkins, nor star Gal Gadot for that matter, was nominated. And while Lady Bird received four nominations, director Greta Gerwig didn't get one of her own.

SURPRISE: Ozark gets its deserved praise

The Netflix series didn't score a nomination but Jason Bateman was recognized in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama category for his dramatic take as Marty Byrde.

SNUB: Evan Peters being shut out is a true American Horror Story

American Horror Story: Cult was one of the best seasons the popular FX anthology series has aired in a long time, yet it didn't earn any nominations. What makes it even more frustrating is that Evan Peters, who played the maniacal cult leader Kai Anderson, was shunned out of the Golden Globes once again and didn't earn a Best Actor nomination.

SNUB: Get Out needs more nominations

Sure, Get Out and Daniel Kaluuya received nods for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. But isn't it a little strange that director Jordan Peele was ignored for best screenplay and direction?

SURPRISE: Congratulations, Katherine Langford!

The 13 Reasons Why actress earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal as Hannah Baker. She's up against Claire Foy, Elisabeth Moss, Caitriona Balfe and Maggie Gyllenhaal for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama.

SNUB: Where's The Good Place?

It's odd that Kristen Bell was on hand to announce the 2018 nominations, yet her role as Eleanor Shellstrop in the comedy series (which airs on NBC) wasn't nominated for a single category.

SNUB: The Leftovers got left out

The third and final season of the HBO drama series was acclaimed by fans and critics alike, yet it didn't earn any nominations. Carrie Coon was also ignored for her portrayal as Nora Durst.

The 2018 Golden Globes will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Jan. 7, on NBC. Seth Meyers is set to host the 75th annual ceremony. Next, watch Black-ish star Allen Maldonado tell Fuse who he wants to play him in his life story: The Rock or Idris Elba?