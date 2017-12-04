Good Charlotte paid tribute to the late Lil Peep with a special performance at his memorial service on Saturday in the rapper's hometown of Long Beach, NY. The band covered "Awful Things," the last single Lil Peep released before his death last month.

The late emo rapper expressed his admiration for the pop-punk band many times and also hoped to collaborate with them. "Good charlotte my biggest influence," Lil Peep tweeted back in June. The artist (who real name is Gustav Åhr) passed away at age 21 on Nov. 16. Two weeks after the news, it was announced that Tucson, Arizona Police Department were investigating the cause of death—which was previously alleged to be from a drug overdose.