Good Charlotte paid tribute to the late Lil Peep with a special performance at his memorial service on Saturday in the rapper's hometown of Long Beach, NY. The band covered "Awful Things," the last single Lil Peep released before his death last month.
The late emo rapper expressed his admiration for the pop-punk band many times and also hoped to collaborate with them. "Good charlotte my biggest influence," Lil Peep tweeted back in June. The artist (who real name is Gustav Åhr) passed away at age 21 on Nov. 16. Two weeks after the news, it was announced that Tucson, Arizona Police Department were investigating the cause of death—which was previously alleged to be from a drug overdose.
The authorities stated it cannot be ruled an overdose until the toxicology report comes back in six to eight weeks. "It appeared to have been an overdose from evidence found near his body – most likely from Xanax or a combination of different drugs," Sergeant Pete Dugan told Rolling Stone. "But we're not medical examiners. We have to wait for a toxicology report. Until we get that, we don't know the cause of death."
Good charlotte my biggest influence— GOTH ANGEL SINNER (@Lilpeep) June 3, 2017
Click here for Fuse's in memoriam post on why Lil Peep's short-but-impactful career will carry on his legacy forever. Below, bring it back to 2007 where Good Charlotte explain the meaning behind their Good Morning Revival album:
User Comments