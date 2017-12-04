so last summer i randomly met this 80 y/o woman on words with friends. we played 300+ games together and she actually ended up becoming a good friend of mine. today i got to go to florida and meet her in person💜 pic.twitter.com/VXDbNS4eUo

Words With Friends is one of the most popular games ever, and its ability to connect people from various parts of the world just became a viral internet moment! Over the weekend, thousands of people were touched as a 22-year-old shared his story of finally uniting with his 81-year-old game buddy in real life.

Spencer Sleyon, a Silver Spring, Md. who recently moved to Harlem to pursue rapping and producing, went down to Florida to meet with Rosalind “Roz” Guttman with the help of Rev. Amy Butler. "So last summer i randomly met this 80 y/o woman on words with friends. We played 300+ games together and she actually ended up becoming a good friend of mine. Today I got to go to florida and meet her in person," Sleyon said on Friday in a tweet that now has over one million likes. Photos of their reunion in West Palm Beach are just too heartwarming!