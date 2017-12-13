Chart-topping boy band member, solo rock star, fashion icon in the making, and now late night TV host. Is there anything Harry Styles can’t do? The one-time One Direction star stepped in at the last minute to host the Late Late Show yesterday, as James Corden was unavailable. The comedian was forced to call out just before he was set to film the most recent episode, as his wife Julia went into labor with the couple’s third child.

Apparently, Styles only had a little more than two hours to prepare and rehearse, and Corden clearly appreciated the help. The Carpool Karaoke driver thanked the former boy band member on Twitter in the same tweet where he announced that he’s now a dad to three.

Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 13, 2017

Once the screaming from the females in the audience died down, Styles nailed the opening monologue, which is often the most important part of a late night talk show. In it, he didn’t shy away from the hot topics of the day, and he even took on controversial Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore, making fun of him for riding a horse to the polls and insinuating that he’s “an ass.” He poked fun at the first lady, introduced Dogs in Sunglasses (a ridiculous new segment), and spoke with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Jane Krakowski, the evening’s guest. Last night was not the first time Harry Styles has helped James Corden out by taking up hosting duties, and he now seems to be something of a regular on the program. The “Sign of the Times” singer also hosted the Late Late Show back in May as he was promoting his debut solo album, which ended up as the punchline in many of that night’s jokes.