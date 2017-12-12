'Tis the season for caroling and belting along to some of the catchiest Christmas songs ever written, even if it’s 80 degrees, sunny, and the singing only takes place within the confines of a car. James Corden has released his latest Carpool Karaoke segment—and just in time for the holidays. He and his famous friends are singing "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," a true classic that sounds even better when coming out of the mouths of some of the biggest pop stars on the planet.

Sam Smith Gets Surprised By Fifth Harmony on 'Carpool Karaoke': 'The Woman In Me Is On Fire'

The seasonal version of the popular segment was filmed throughout the year when each artist took time out of their busy schedules for their own individual episodes of the beloved program, which are initially aired on TV and then consumed voraciously online. None of the musicians made a special trip just for the holidays, and it’s fun to think of them trying to get into the holiday spirit back in the spring and summer.

This is the third December in a row that Corden has ended the year with a Christmas-themed Carpool Karaoke, and it has now become something of a tradition. In 2015 the late night host and his famous guests tackled the standard “Joy to the World,” while last year it was all about Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Now watch karaoke champion Sam Smith talk about the ideas that ended up becoming his debut album, which made him a star.