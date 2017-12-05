Netflix announces Robin Wright will now be the star of House of Cards after Kevin Spacey was fired from the series, The New York Times reports. The sixth and final season is set to return sometime in 2018.

“We’re really excited about bringing some closure to the show for fans,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday. “We’re excited for the 370 people who make ‘House of Cards’ and have done the best work of their lives on that show; for the 2,000 people in Baltimore who have come to depend on that show for their jobs. And so we’re really excited that we were able to come to a good creative conclusion to the show.”