In the wake of claims of abuse by Johnny Depp and other high-profile figures, the top people behind the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald have come under fire over the past several weeks for their decision to cast the actor in the film, and now J.K. Rowling has finally spoken out on the issue.

The Harry Potter author and the film’s screenwriter posted a lengthy statement on her website addressing the issue in which she explains that when Depp was first cast as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in movie No. 1, there was no reason not to include him. After filming his very small part in the first film, his now-ex-wife Amber Heard claimed that the actor was physically and emotionally violent with her.

Now, with his character playing a much larger role in the sequel, many fans of the series have voiced their concern and disappointment that he has been brought back for the next installment.