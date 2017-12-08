Prehistoric dinosaurs are on the rise once again in the debut trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It premiered during Thursday Night Football and packs in almost three minutes worth of intense action, fear and danger.
“These creatures were here before us,” Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) says in the new footage. “And if we’re not careful, they’re gonna be here after us.” The legendary actor's return is special, as he is rejoining the franchise for the first time since 1997's second film, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Goldblum's character was an unforgettable highlight in Steven Spielberg's '94 original.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are also reprise their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in the sequel to 2015's Jurassic World (and the fifth installment of the Jurassic Park franchise). B. D. Wong, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin and Daniella Pineda star in the film as well. As seen in the previous teaser trailer, Pratt is literally running for his life has he tries to escape Isla Nublar's active volcanos and save the endangered dinosaurs.
Look out for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in theaters on June 22, 2018. But before then, check out some Jurassic World 2 set photos (dilophosaurus back!) right here. After that, watch an old-school Fuse interview where JoJo campaigns for the return of dinosaurs:
