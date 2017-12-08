Prehistoric dinosaurs are on the rise once again in the debut trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It premiered during Thursday Night Football and packs in almost three minutes worth of intense action, fear and danger.

“These creatures were here before us,” Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) says in the new footage. “And if we’re not careful, they’re gonna be here after us.” The legendary actor's return is special, as he is rejoining the franchise for the first time since 1997's second film, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Goldblum's character was an unforgettable highlight in Steven Spielberg's '94 original.