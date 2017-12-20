Katy Perry is trying to get your attention with the new music video for her song “Hey Hey Hey,” and as always, she knows how to make people tune in to see what she's come up with this time. The diva dropped her latest visual just a short time ago, and it’s every bit as over the top as one of the women it’s based on. Perry stars as a Marie Antoinette type, complete with powdered wigs, cake, and even an untimely ending. Throughout the video, she faints due to her corset being too tight and fends off the advances of a gross gentleman caller, but unfortunately, things don’t go too well for her by the end of the song.

When she’s not living life as one of the most famous members of the French royal court, she’s saving the day as another, Joan of Arc. Like with her version of Antoinette, Perry's is an updated version of the hero, as she’s decked out in rainbow attire and her shirt features the open eye that has been present throughout much of this era of the pop singer's career. Perry first teased the video yesterday on Instagram, where she shared a number of stills and video clips that showed she was clearly inspired by French history for her new offering.