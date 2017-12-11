Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

After another big year for both Macklemore and especially Kesha, the two have decided to hit the road together in what will surely be a guaranteed evening of fun for anybody who purchases a ticket. The musicians have announced their "Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour,” which will trek across America over several weeks, visiting 30 different markets in the process. While fans of both artists are surely happy to hear they’ll have another opportunity to see their faves on the road, they’ll have to wait until next summer, as the first date isn’t slated until June 6, 2018.

This tour is not the first time the two musicians have worked together, and now that the pair seemed to be good friends, it likely won’t be the last. The pop singer joined the hip-hop star for the single “Good Old Days,” which is featured on his new album Gemini. Kesha didn’t recruit any rappers for her comeback album Rainbow, but it succeeded none the less, and it produced incredible tunes like “Praying” and “Learn To Let Go,” which she just finished touring around the country just a short time ago. To reveal their new live venture, Kesha and Macklemore shared a fun video where the rapper decides he’s “over music” and instead, he wants to become a rollerblading champion. The pop singer quickly nixes that idea, instead suggesting they tour together, which Macklemore agrees to without much hesitation, which makes sense—this is Kesha, after all.