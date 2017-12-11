After another big year for both Macklemore and especially Kesha, the two have decided to hit the road together in what will surely be a guaranteed evening of fun for anybody who purchases a ticket.
The musicians have announced their "Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour,” which will trek across America over several weeks, visiting 30 different markets in the process. While fans of both artists are surely happy to hear they’ll have another opportunity to see their faves on the road, they’ll have to wait until next summer, as the first date isn’t slated until June 6, 2018.
This tour is not the first time the two musicians have worked together, and now that the pair seemed to be good friends, it likely won’t be the last. The pop singer joined the hip-hop star for the single “Good Old Days,” which is featured on his new album Gemini. Kesha didn’t recruit any rappers for her comeback album Rainbow, but it succeeded none the less, and it produced incredible tunes like “Praying” and “Learn To Let Go,” which she just finished touring around the country just a short time ago.
To reveal their new live venture, Kesha and Macklemore shared a fun video where the rapper decides he’s “over music” and instead, he wants to become a rollerblading champion. The pop singer quickly nixes that idea, instead suggesting they tour together, which Macklemore agrees to without much hesitation, which makes sense—this is Kesha, after all.
Tickets for the Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, and below is a list of scheduled dates.
June 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 8 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum
June 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 12 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
June 14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
June 17 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
June 20 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion
June 22 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
June 23 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 25 - Rogers, AR - Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
July 10 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center July 13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena July 14 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
July 18 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 19 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
July 22 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
July 25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
July 27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 1 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
August 2 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 4 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
August 5 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
