What’s better than listening to one of the biggest hits of the year by one of the most exciting acts in the business? How about two of the most popular singles by talented powerhouses mashed up to make one brand new track? Superstar R&B/pop newcomer Khalid and arena rock band Imagine Dragons have combined forces to blend two of their most successful songs, creating something familiar, yet completely new in the process, and both stand to benefit from the new release.

Khalid kicks things off with his most recent smash “Young Dumb & Broke,” which at the outset of the track sounds completely normal. At first, nothing seems to have changed, but almost a minute in after the singer-songwriter has finished his first verse, the beat drops, and the recognizable snaps from “Thunder” begin. From there, the song takes on a life of its own, while somehow maintaining the vibe both tunes embodied in their original form.