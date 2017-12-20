List
Lady Gaga's Las Vegas Residency: 6 Things We Need From The Pop Star
Mother Monster is headed to Sin City, and her fans have some demands
Pop stars have been making their way to Las Vegas for extended stays for a few years now, and just yesterday, Lady Gaga announced that she will join that group a year from now. The idea of a smaller show (the venue only seats a few thousand people at once, which is an intimate setting for someone like the "Poker Face" chanteuse) featuring Gaga is exciting enough, but if she includes all of the following, we'll have everything we could have asked for.
Perhaps the best thing about residencies is that they aren’t like typical concert tours, which are meant to promote a specific album. Instead of focusing on album tracks many in the audience might not have heard, residencies allow those on stage to play the hits and only the hits, which is what most people buy a ticket for anyway. Lady Gaga has more than her fair share of popular tunes she can choose from—20 Top 40 hits, to be exact—so it shouldn’t be hard for her to only perform the tunes people know and love the most.
Before she committed to her pink cowboy hat and cutoff jean shorts, Gaga was the queen of all things fashion, and nothing was too outlandish for her to rock. She was known for being just as extravagant and glamorous walking down the street as she was on the cover of a magazine, and she should revert to that over-the-top styling for her Vegas residency. The city lends itself to all things glitzy and gaudy, and the stage at the MGM is an excuse to wear literally anything she wants, so why not embrace it?
In addition to being a world-class singer, songwriter, and musician, Lady Gaga is also one of the best dancers when it comes to the current crop of pop stars. She can slay a routine like few of them out there, and while the moves may have changed, she’s still giving it her all every time she steps on stage, and fans will demand nothing less when they purchase a ticket to see her in Las Vegas. Other pop singers with residencies, such as Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez, rely on choreography to entertain their audiences, and if she wants to stand out, Gaga will need to top their show-stopping choreo.
The star herself has recently been focused on creating music that’s less electronic in nature, which can be heard on both her own album Joanne and her collaboration with the legendary Tony Bennett, Cheek to Cheek. It’s fine if songs from these two records are included in her residency's setlist, but it would be a shame if she focused on those eras instead of favoring the electro-dance jams that made her a household name.
The setlist should be primarily composed of well-known tunes and the tracks that topped the charts, but there will surely be room for her to squeeze in one or two new tunes as well. Gaga’s residency doesn’t start until December 2018, and it continues for two years, so she’s sure to launch at least a handful of new songs, if not a full album, during that time. Her Vegas residency would be a great place to preview and promote new cuts, which will thrill her biggest fans, many of whom will be in attendance.
Sure, this is weirdly specific, but it’s the little extras that are going to make going to see Lady Gaga in Las Vegas a true experience that can’t be matched at any other venue in the world. Outside the theater that houses Britney Spears’ Piece of Me residency, there are dozens of slot machines with her face and the name of the show, and next to where Celine Dion performs, there’s an entire shop dedicated to all things related to the Francophone chanteuse. MGM would be smart to do the same for Gaga, and hopefully there will be new merch, as well as games and machines that carry the theme through the casino.
