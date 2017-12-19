Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Some people have a hard time confirming what they're doing this coming weekend, but pop stars often look far into the future and have plans months or even years in advance. Lady Gaga is clearly one such star, and she already knows when and where she’ll be playing years from now. The powerful pop singer has announced that she is heading to Las Vegas for her own musical residency, though she’s not set to kick it off until next December. That’s right, December 2018 will see Mother Monster begin her two-year residency, so she’s already signed up for shows that will stretch into 2020, or perhaps even 2021.

The “Million Reasons” singer is slated to take over the Park Theater at the Park MGM in Las Vegas for her still-unnamed residency, where she’ll surely play her many hit singles, as well as some new songs that probably haven’t even been written yet. The chanteuse herself revealed the good news on Twitter and stated that the show will be a brand new one, created specifically for Vegas, and that surely has Gaga fans already looking for unavailable tickets years in advance.

The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga pic.twitter.com/UhPdW5wgXu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2017