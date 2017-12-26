Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj work their magic once again with "5 Star," their "Rockstar" remix featured on Weezy's Dedication 6 mixtape. You can't go wrong when the Young Money pair hop on a track together, and their take on Post Malone's chart-topping single is another win.

"I been smoking gas, killin' bitches, man, I feel just like a gang-star / Cover up my face like a ninja in this Alexander Wang scarf / I'mma drop a bag they gon' pull up and then they gon' let them thangs off / I ain't switchin' up my hairstyle but my niggas let it bang off," Minaj spits. Lil Wayne then comes in later with his signature warbled flow with raunchy-as-hell lyrics to match: "Cocaine on her navel, lick it so my tongue can go ham / Put my face up in her pussy and my thumb in her ass / Make her do the jumpman, ayy." Well then!