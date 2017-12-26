Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj work their magic once again with "5 Star," their "Rockstar" remix featured on Weezy's Dedication 6 mixtape. You can't go wrong when the Young Money pair hop on a track together, and their take on Post Malone's chart-topping single is another win.
"I been smoking gas, killin' bitches, man, I feel just like a gang-star / Cover up my face like a ninja in this Alexander Wang scarf / I'mma drop a bag they gon' pull up and then they gon' let them thangs off / I ain't switchin' up my hairstyle but my niggas let it bang off," Minaj spits. Lil Wayne then comes in later with his signature warbled flow with raunchy-as-hell lyrics to match: "Cocaine on her navel, lick it so my tongue can go ham / Put my face up in her pussy and my thumb in her ass / Make her do the jumpman, ayy." Well then!
Minaj showed her love for Wayne after "5 Star" was released, tweeting: "If I live to be 100 years old, you’ll still never be able to find interviews or footage of any sort of me dissing him in any way. That’s for the birds. Loyalty to the death. Silence when u don’t have anything good to say. Now THAT’S #QueenTingz Blessings & Merry Christmas." Weezy's Dedication 6 mixtape is produced by DJ Drama and dropped on Christmas Day, making it the perfect gift for his diehard fans. The project also features the rapper's take on Kendrick Lamar's "DNA," 21 Savage's "Bank Account," Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" and more. It follows 2015's Dedication 5.
