What’s a musician to do after breaking off from a boy band to show that he’s grown up and matured? Swearing—a lot—certainly works.

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson released his new single “Miss You,” giving his fans another taste of what he’s been cooking up in the studio over the past several months. From the moment the first deep guitar strum hits, it’s clear that this is going to be a proper rock tune, and that’s exactly what he delivers.

Never the standout member of One Direction (according to the man himself), Tomlinson’s voice sounds great on “Miss You,” which is poppy enough to appease longtime 1D fans, while still showing he can “rock.” His accent on the line “Everything is great / everything is fucking great” makes the cuss both stand out and go down easier, as the sarcasm really rings true.