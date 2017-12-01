Alright DCEU and Warner Bros., we need to have a little talk here. I think it's time to slow your roll in terms of the amount of movies you have planned in the pipeline—especially the upcoming Harley Quinn spinoff that Margot Robbie recently confirmed. “I’ve been working on a separate spin-off for Harley Quinn for a while now,” she recently told MTV, stating that her spinoff will be different than all the other upcoming Harley Quinn spinoffs that are reportedly in the works. “I don’t think anyone knows what’s gonna be the next thing to happen, but I think everyone’s keen to get Harley back on screen.” Now this bit isn't actually a new reveal, as The Hollywood Reporter announced last September the actress signed a first look deal with Warner Bros. This will allow her to develop feature films through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which includes the Harley Quinn spinoff that she will executive produce. But this isn't the real annoyance here.

One of the most frustrating parts of the DCEU that unfortunately separates them from the MCU is that they can't seamlessly narrow down their ideas. First up, the Suicide Squad sequel was confirmed last Spring. Since that announcement, there has been reports of two other spinoff movies starring Robbie. This means the actress will have to reprise her role as Harley Quinn possibly not once, not twice...but four times! That is incredibly draining for the actress as well as the viewers who will be overwrought with similar anti-villain content. So what are the other spinoffs reportedly in the works? In December 2016, it was announced that Suicide Squad director David Ayer will helm Gotham City Sirens, a movie that focuses on the major female villains in the DC universe. It won't only focus on Harley but other DCEU “female heroes and villains." Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Sherlock Holmes 3 and Tomb Raider) is writing the screenplay. Fast forward to this August, we learned a Batman spinoff focusing on the Joker and Harley Quinn will be helmed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (the directors behind NBC's This Is Us and 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love). Oh, there's also a Joker origin movie in the works as well. But it won't be part of the DCEU and will instead be under a new and yet to be named banner. This means it won't be included in the Justice League and Suicide Squad worlds. Todd Phillips (The Hangover, War Dogs) will reportedly direct and co-write the script alongside Scott Silver (8 Mile). Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese is set to co-produce with Phillips. Are you overwhelmed yet?

.@MargotRobbie is working on her own female-centric Harley Quinn movie. pic.twitter.com/kEbKVxjwO9 — MTV (@MTV) November 30, 2017