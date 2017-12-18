Sometimes good things come to those who wait, and this week, something wonderful has come to Mariah Carey, who has been waiting a long, long time.
According to Billboard, Carey’s holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has reached the top 10 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart for the first time in its lifetime. It’s almost impossible to believe, but the song, which has been a seasonal favorite for millions of people and which is now one of the most recognizable Christmas songs in history, has never been able to break into the highest tier on the singles chart until this week. It’s currently at No. 9 on the tally, and it looks like it may continue to climb in the next week or so.
For those keeping track, it took an incredible 23 years for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” to become a top 10 hit, which now stands as the longest period of time between a song being released and it breaking into the uppermost region.
“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the legendary singer’s twenty-eighth top 10 hit, and her first since 2009, so the elusive chanteuse will surely be celebrating extra hard this year. The single benefits from millions of people across the country streaming it non-stop, and it’s also being played on hundreds of radio stations quite frequently. The fact that more people stream music than ever before led to Carey’s latest success, and it may be the reason it grows next week as well.
