Sometimes good things come to those who wait, and this week, something wonderful has come to Mariah Carey, who has been waiting a long, long time.

According to Billboard, Carey’s holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has reached the top 10 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart for the first time in its lifetime. It’s almost impossible to believe, but the song, which has been a seasonal favorite for millions of people and which is now one of the most recognizable Christmas songs in history, has never been able to break into the highest tier on the singles chart until this week. It’s currently at No. 9 on the tally, and it looks like it may continue to climb in the next week or so.