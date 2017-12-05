Melanie Martinez has been accused of rape by her former best friend and musician Timothy Heller, who detailed her memory of the harrowing incident on Twitter last night (Dec. 4). Martinez has since shared a statement in response to the allegations.
"I am horrified and saddened by the statements and story told tonight by Timothy Heller," she began. "What she and I shared was a close friendship for a period of time. We came into each other's lives as we were both starting our careers as artists, and we tried to help each other. We both had pain in dealing with our individual demons and the new paths we were forging, but I truly felt we were trying to lift each other up."
Martinez finished her statement with, "She never said no to what we chose to do together. And although we parted ways, I am sending her love and light always."
Heller tweeted her full story and explained she has been keeping it a secret for years. "It's hard to say someone you loved raped you," she wrote. "Someone you STILL love. The thought of writing this and having the world see it terrifies me. Especially because of who this person is." “I never said yes. I said no, repeatedly,” Heller continued, who reveals she previously suffered from sexual abuse. “But she used her power over me, and broke me down. Just so there is no confusion, I was molested by my best friend.”
Martinez is the latest high profile figure to be involved sexual harassment or assault scandal. She follows Russell Simmons, Danny Masterson, Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, Bijou Phillips, Louis C.K. and countless others. We will continue to update as more details arise.
When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser. But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez pic.twitter.com/4PQ5oNI2s9— Timothy Heller (@timethyheller) December 4, 2017
December 5, 2017
