Melanie Martinez has been accused of rape by her former best friend and musician Timothy Heller, who detailed her memory of the harrowing incident on Twitter last night (Dec. 4). Martinez has since shared a statement in response to the allegations.

"I am horrified and saddened by the statements and story told tonight by Timothy Heller," she began. "What she and I shared was a close friendship for a period of time. We came into each other's lives as we were both starting our careers as artists, and we tried to help each other. We both had pain in dealing with our individual demons and the new paths we were forging, but I truly felt we were trying to lift each other up."

Martinez finished her statement with, "She never said no to what we chose to do together. And although we parted ways, I am sending her love and light always."