Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

Who had a better year, Migos, or its members? It’s a strange question, but one which is surprisingly justified given how they operated throughout 2017. Somehow, both Migos as a group and the group's three members on their own all had a noteworthy and fantastic 2017. Many artists struggle to keep their name on the charts and their songs on the radio with one project, but Migos was able to do the work of two people (well, six, if we’re thinking about three artists pulling double duty), and the amount of music they collectively released is mind-boggling. It’s easy to understand how the success of one project helps another perform well, but that still doesn’t quite account for the banner year the trio has just enjoyed.

They kicked off 2017 right by debuting their latest album Culture at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, granting them their first leader on the all-encompassing chart. The record was powered primarily by their surprise hit single “Bad And Boujee,” which itself also took a turn running its respective ranking. A chart-topping record isn’t shocking for a popular hip-hop act these days, but No. 1 singles are still rare for the genre. So when the Lil Uzi Vert-featuring tune rose all the way in January, it was a sign that they were just starting what would be a life-changing few months.

“Bad And Boujee” wasn’t Migos’ only hit in 2017, and their latest album was able to spin off two additional platinum-certified Top 40 hits—“T-Shirt” and “Slippery”—and that’s all before they moved on and began promoting what will be their third full-length. Only recently, the trio recruited female hip-hop powerhouses Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to feature on “MotorSport,” which serves as the lead single from the upcoming Culture 2. That album should be released sometime in January (though it doesn't have a proper street date yet), and it’s already off to a great start now that “MotorSport” has just recently driven straight into the top 10, granting them their second such success.

All of the above would be enough to claim that Migos had a wonderful 2017, but none of it takes into account what the rappers were able to do on their own. The three members of the reigning trio weren’t satisfied to simply rule together, and they also spent plenty of time making their mark on the charts and establishing themselves as stars in their own right. Under his solo rap moniker, Quavo absolutely killed it this past year, featuring on four top 10 records and earning himself a second No. 1 (as a featured guest on DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One”) just a few months after he collected his first. He was able to slip verses into songs fronted by Drake, Post Malone (who also had a great year), Liam Payne, Major Lazer, and at least a dozen other well-known names. He now seems to be the go-to artist for a feature on any song that might be a smash.