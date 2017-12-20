Migos call upon Pharrell for their new track "Stir Fry," which sounds completely different than anything they've done before. The guys have been teaming up with more pop-oriented artists all throughout 2017, and this song shows them shifting gears and diving into that style.

"Trap nigga with the chickens like Popeye's (Popeye's) / Money changin' colors like tie-dye (tie-dye) / I'm just tryna get it, I ain't tryna die (no) / She got a big ol' onion booty, make the world cry (cry) / In the kitchen, wrist twistin' like a stir fry (whip it)," Quavo spits in the opening verse. His flow, along with Offset and Takeoff, is more laidback than spitfire—which is quite refreshing. And Pharrell's signature funky California-ready production elevates the song even more.