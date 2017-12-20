Migos call upon Pharrell for their new track "Stir Fry," which sounds completely different than anything they've done before. The guys have been teaming up with more pop-oriented artists all throughout 2017, and this song shows them shifting gears and diving into that style.
"Trap nigga with the chickens like Popeye's (Popeye's) / Money changin' colors like tie-dye (tie-dye) / I'm just tryna get it, I ain't tryna die (no) / She got a big ol' onion booty, make the world cry (cry) / In the kitchen, wrist twistin' like a stir fry (whip it)," Quavo spits in the opening verse. His flow, along with Offset and Takeoff, is more laidback than spitfire—which is quite refreshing. And Pharrell's signature funky California-ready production elevates the song even more.
There's no word if "Stir Fry" will appear on Culture 2, Migos' follow-up to Culture (released on Jan. 27, 2017). But it is a cool insight to what could be a new sonic direction for the flossy Atlanta rap trio. In any case, the song comes after collaborations like "Motorsport" with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, their "Bon Appétit" tune with Katy Perry and Calvin Harris' "Slide" alongside Frank Ocean. Basically, 2017 was Migos' year!
Before Culture 2 arrives early next year, watch Migos visit SKEE TV where they talk about doing things on their own terms:
