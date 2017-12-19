UPDATE (12/19): The official trailer for Ocean's 8 is here, and it looks incredible! Watch above as Sandra Bullock (who plays Danny Ocean's estranged sister Debbie) leads her crew of women to plan an intricate $150 million jewel heist. “Why do you have to do this?” Blanchett’s character asks her. “Because it’s what I’m good at,” Ocean responds.

ORIGINAL STORY (12/18): We finally have the first look of the anticipated Ocean's 8 movie with a debut (but way too short) teaser trailer! But don't worry, the official full-length will be released tomorrow (Dec. 19).

The all-female cast look badass as they plan an elaborate heist to steal jewels at the Met Gala. There's Debbie and Lou plotting over a meal in New York City, Rose staring at a very expensive-looking necklace, Nine Ball in some sort of van and more. And the teaser is fittingly set to a version of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'." The gang includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood: Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean (is she related to George Clooney's Danny Ocean?), Cate Blanchett as Lou, Rihanna playing Nine Ball, Helena-Bonham Carter (Rose), Anne Hathaway (Daphne Kluger), Sarah Paulson (Tammy), Mindy Kaling (Amita) and rapper/comedian Awkwafina (Constance).