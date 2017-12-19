UPDATE (12/19): The official trailer for Ocean's 8 is here, and it looks incredible! Watch above as Sandra Bullock (who plays Danny Ocean's estranged sister Debbie) leads her crew of women to plan an intricate $150 million jewel heist. “Why do you have to do this?” Blanchett’s character asks her. “Because it’s what I’m good at,” Ocean responds.
ORIGINAL STORY (12/18): We finally have the first look of the anticipated Ocean's 8 movie with a debut (but way too short) teaser trailer! But don't worry, the official full-length will be released tomorrow (Dec. 19).
The all-female cast look badass as they plan an elaborate heist to steal jewels at the Met Gala. There's Debbie and Lou plotting over a meal in New York City, Rose staring at a very expensive-looking necklace, Nine Ball in some sort of van and more. And the teaser is fittingly set to a version of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'." The gang includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood: Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean (is she related to George Clooney's Danny Ocean?), Cate Blanchett as Lou, Rihanna playing Nine Ball, Helena-Bonham Carter (Rose), Anne Hathaway (Daphne Kluger), Sarah Paulson (Tammy), Mindy Kaling (Amita) and rapper/comedian Awkwafina (Constance).
Damien Lewis also stars as a gallery owner that the ladies frame for their thieving mission. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian, her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Vogue editor-in-chief were spotted shooting their Met Gala cameos for the film. Sarah Paulson recently shared a bold poster that shows the crew sporting sunglasses while looking oh-so-cool.
Get Ready: pic.twitter.com/ShGu4L90Gw— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 14, 2017
Ocean's Eight follows 2001's Ocean's Eleven, 2004's Ocean's Twelve and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen. They starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle and Andy Garcia. Look out for the franchise's newest release on June 8, 2018.
Next up, watch a baby Rih reflect on life in Barbados before fame in this 2006 interview:
User Comments