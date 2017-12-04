The "Beautiful Trauma" singer opened up to The People about how she’s raising her kids as gender neutral, sharing how she doesn't want to impose traditional gender roles on her six-year-old daughter Willow and 11-month-old son Jameson. "We are a very label-less household," the star of family life with her motorcycle racer husband Carey Hart. "Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: 'Great, can you teach me how to make African food?'"

Pink further proved how much of a badass forward-thinker she is in a new interview about parenting and gender identity.

Pink also spoke a bit about loving having two kids, but still sees defines herself much differently.

"I'm much more mom than I am anything else," she added. "They are my everything. It’s the two best decisions I ever made...every decision I make is a choice because it affects my family. I do bake sales and lemonade stands. I take my kid to school and try to get there on time. I’m a fucking grown-up now, it’s so weird. I’m still a 12-year-old boy."

We love Pink's mommy mindset and have a feeling Willow and Jameson are going to grow up to be two of the coolest kids out there.